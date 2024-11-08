Air Canada announces new routes and expanded Summer 2025 schedule

Air Canada has revealed its Summer 2025 schedule, featuring new non-stop routes and expanded service options across Europe, the U.S., and Asia. With more than 100,000 weekly seats to 30 destinations in Europe and North Africa, travelers will enjoy greater choices for their summer travels.

Among the highlights are new routes from Montreal to Naples, Italy, and Porto, Portugal, opening up popular Southern European regions. Additional restored routes include Toronto to Prague, Toronto to Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago, and Ottawa to London-Heathrow. “Our expanded offerings make for an exciting summer with a wide range of options to explore Europe and beyond,” said Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning.

The airline is also bolstering its transborder network, adding Vancouver to Nashville and Montreal to Cincinnati, and resuming Toronto to Jacksonville service—the only non-stop option between Canada and Jacksonville. These enhancements will boost Air Canada’s U.S. capacity to 160,000 weekly seats, providing seamless connectivity with convenient U.S. customs pre-clearance at Canadian airports.

Across Europe, Air Canada is enhancing services to major destinations. This includes up to three daily flights to Rome and Athens and increased flights from Toronto to Stockholm, Madrid, and Paris, among others. From Montreal, the carrier will increase flights to Casablanca and offer daily service—a 17% boost from last year.

In the Asia-Pacific, summer seasonal routes to Seoul from Montreal and Osaka from Toronto will resume on Boeing 787 Dreamliners, accommodating growing demand for direct flights between North America and Asia.

With a global network of over 145 destinations, Air Canada remains Canada’s largest airline and offers more flights than any other carrier within the country. The airline’s Summer 2025 schedule promises extensive connectivity for travelers around the world.