An Air Canada chatbot “lied” to a customer – Airline ordered to pay damages

Air Canada has been ordered to pay damages to a passenger, Jake Moffatt, for misleading information provided by its customer service chatbot.

Moffatt sought bereavement rates for a round-trip from Vancouver to Toronto after his grandmother’s death. The chatbot provided incorrect information about applying for bereavement rates after travel, leading Moffatt to book his flights.

The airline’s defence, claiming the chatbot was a “separate legal entity,” was rejected by the tribunal. The ruling highlighted Air Canada’s responsibility for the information on its website and ordered the airline to refund Moffatt for the discrepancy.