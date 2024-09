A recent Air Canada flight got delayed as a catering truck hit and damaged the parked Airbus A330, registered C-GHKR. Flight AC72 from Montreal, Canada to Casablanca, Morocco was getting readied for its departure as the mishap occurred, roughly forty minutes before STD.

The aircraft sustained damage, forcing Air Canada to swap it with another aircraft.

Fortunately, C-GHKR is back operating flights.

A video clip of the accident appeared on social media: