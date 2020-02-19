Air Canada Airbus A319 safely lands at Toronto Airport after missing a tire

On 18 February, an Air Canada Airbus A319 (C-GAQL) operated flight AC715 between New York La Guardia, United States and Toronto, Canada.

As the crew suspected a possible separated tire, the pilots performed a low-pass over the Toronto tower for an additional inspection of the aircraft’s landing gear. Toronto tower told the pilots that one of the right-hand main gear landing tires was completely missing.

As a precaution, emergency services were called in for back up, but the A319 – carrying 120 passengers and 5 crew members – safely landed on runway 23. A truck was used to tow the aircraft to a parking stand.

Update VIDEO LOST WHEEL Air Canada #AC715 from New York arrived safely in Toronto after losing a wheel (likely on departure at LGA) on their right main landing gear. Aircraft stopped on runway 23. Tow enroute. No injuries. 120 passengers & 5 crew. pic.twitter.com/uZK8Z4hYnX — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) February 18, 2020

Thankful to be on the ground safe and sound! My thanks to the captain and crew for their excellent work and communications. Well done https://t.co/1VCFwadFnX pic.twitter.com/meVTB8bDDB — cameron milne (@digitalcam123) February 18, 2020