Air Canada Airbus A319 safely lands at Toronto Airport after missing a tire

Bart Noëth
On 18 February, an Air Canada Airbus A319 (C-GAQL) operated flight AC715 between New York La Guardia, United States and Toronto, Canada. 

As the crew suspected a possible separated tire, the pilots performed a low-pass over the Toronto tower for an additional inspection of the aircraft’s landing gear. Toronto tower told the pilots that one of the right-hand main gear landing tires was completely missing.

As a precaution, emergency services were called in for back up, but the A319 – carrying 120 passengers and 5 crew members – safely landed on runway 23. A truck was used to tow the aircraft to a parking stand.

