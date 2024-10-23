airBaltic and Air Canada launch codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity between the Baltics and Canada

airBaltic and Air Canada have announced a new codeshare partnership, effective October 23, 2024, expanding travel options between the Baltics and Canada. This partnership allows both airlines to offer customers seamless connections for leisure, business, and onward travel.

airBaltic’s code will be added to Air Canada’s routes from Toronto and Montreal to major European hubs, while Air Canada’s code will be placed on 10 airBaltic routes across Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius.

The first codeshare flights will commence on November 6, 2024. Both airlines aim to enhance network connectivity and foster stronger ties between the Baltic region and Canada.