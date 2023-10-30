Air Canada’s inaugural flight from Vancouver arrives in Dubai, connecting Western Canada with the Middle East

André Orban
Air Canada Boeing 787

Air Canada’s inaugural flight from Vancouver (YVR) to Dubai (DXB) has successfully connected Western Canada with the Middle East. This four-times-weekly seasonal service complements Air Canada’s daily year-round flight between Toronto and Dubai.

The route allows for convenient connections between Western Canada, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, and East Africa, offering travellers a range of options for leisure, visiting friends and family, or business purposes. The airline’s partnership with Emirates further expands travel possibilities for passengers.

The flights are operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, providing three-cabin service options for customers.

 

Flight

From

To

Day of

Operation

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Flight

Begins

AC78

YVR

DXB

Mon, Tue,

Thur, Sat

21:15

00:05 (+2 )

Oct. 28,

2023

AC79

DXB

YVR

Mon, Wed,

Thur, Sat

02:05

05:55

Oct. 30,

2023

 

