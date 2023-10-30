Air Canada’s inaugural flight from Vancouver arrives in Dubai, connecting Western Canada with the Middle East

Air Canada’s inaugural flight from Vancouver (YVR) to Dubai (DXB) has successfully connected Western Canada with the Middle East. This four-times-weekly seasonal service complements Air Canada’s daily year-round flight between Toronto and Dubai.

The route allows for convenient connections between Western Canada, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, and East Africa, offering travellers a range of options for leisure, visiting friends and family, or business purposes. The airline’s partnership with Emirates further expands travel possibilities for passengers.

The flights are operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, providing three-cabin service options for customers.

Flight From To Day of Operation Departure Time Arrival Time Flight Begins AC78 YVR DXB Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 21:15 00:05 (+2 ) Oct. 28, 2023 AC79 DXB YVR Mon, Wed, Thur, Sat 02:05 05:55 Oct. 30, 2023