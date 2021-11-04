Air Canada’s CEO: “Sorry for not speaking French”

“I want to clarify a statement I made during my exchange with the media yesterday. As I indicated in my comments to the media, I would like to be able to speak French. I want to make it clear that in no way did I mean to show disrespect for Quebecers and francophones across the country. I apologize to those who were offended by my remarks. I pledge today to improve my French, an official language of Canada and the common language of Québec, while tackling the serious commercial challenges facing Air Canada as we move from surviving the pandemic to rebuilding to normalcy. The fact that this iconic company is headquartered in Montreal is a source of pride for me and our entire executive team. I reiterate Air Canada’s commitment to show respect for French and, as a leader, I will set the tone,” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

MONTREAL , Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/

On Wednesday 3 November, the CEO delivered a 26-minute speech at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal, during which he only spoke French for about 20 seconds. After the speech, Rousseau was asked in French by a journalist for Quebec TV news channel LCN how he’s managed to live in Montreal for so long despite speaking little French.

He was unable to answer the question and asked that it be posed in English. When pressed, he said despite living in Quebec for 14 years, he’s too busy running a company to learn French.

For the record: Rousseau has a francophone surname, mother and wife!