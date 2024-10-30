Air Canada to resume daily service to Beijing and increase Shanghai flights

Air Canada has announced the resumption of daily service to Beijing and the increase of flights to Shanghai, both operating from the airline’s Vancouver (YVR) hub. The Vancouver-Beijing route will resume on January 15, 2025, while the Vancouver-Shanghai service will become daily starting December 7, 2024.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning, highlighted the importance of these markets in the airline’s global network and the convenience offered to both leisure and business travellers.

The Vancouver-Shanghai route will operate with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with flight AC025 departing YVR at 11:15 and arriving in Shanghai (PVG) at 16:00 the following day. The return flight AC026 will depart PVG at 17:50, arriving in Vancouver at 12:10.

For the Beijing route, flight AC029 will depart Vancouver at 11:40 and arrive in Beijing (PEK) at 17:00 the next day, with the return flight AC030 departing PEK at 18:55, landing in Vancouver at 14:05.

Air Canada offers a premium travel experience, featuring award-winning culinary options curated by Canadian chefs and an extensive loyalty programme, Aeroplan, providing various benefits for eligible travellers.