Air Canada to launch new Vancouver to Singapore service in 2024

Will be the only non-stop flights from Canada to Singapore , connecting two global destinations

Four times weekly year-round flights begin Apr. 3, 2024

Enhanced customer experience offering convenient connections across North America via Vancouver and access to Southeast Asia , Southern India and Western Australia via Singapore

Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network with the addition of non-stop flights between its trans-Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Singapore’s Changi International Airport (SIN). The new route will operate four times weekly beginning April 3, 2024*, onboard Air Canada’s flagship Dreamliner fleet. Seats are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, and travel agents.

“Air Canada continues to adapt its international network strategy in response to evolving global trends and is broadening its presence in the Indo-Pacific region to capitalize on growing business links and Canada’s changing demographics. We are committed to growing YVR as a premier trans-Pacific hub, and Singapore is a top global financial centre, a multicultural destination that offers an abundance of tourism and food experiences, as well as an important gateway to beyond destinations in Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia. Our newest flight will be equally appreciated by international business travellers, as well as those seeking an exciting holiday destination, or simply visiting friends and family. Customers can now begin planning their next trip to Singapore. We look forward to welcoming you onboard next spring,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

New Singapore route details:

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC19 Vancouver

(YVR) Singapore

(SIN) Mon, Wed,

Fri, Sat 00:15 07:10 + 1

day Apr. 3,

2024 AC20 Singapore

(SIN) Vancouver

(YVR) Tue, Thur,

Sat, Sun 09:10 08:45 Apr. 4,

2024

Flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

The schedule has been built to conveniently connect to and from destinations across North America via Air Canada’s hub at YVR and, in Singapore to and from destinations across Southeast Asia, South India & Western Australia with Star Alliance and codeshare partner Singapore Airlines.

MONTREAL , June 14, 2023 /CNW/

*subject to final government approval