Air Canada to launch new Vancouver-Dubai service

Only non-stop flights from Western Canada to the Middle East , connecting two iconic, global destinations

Four times weekly flights begin Oct. 28, 2023 , will complement Air Canada’s daily service between Toronto and Dubai

Enhanced customer experience offering convenient access to the Middle East , Eastern Africa , Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia via Dubai in partnership with Emirates

Air Canada announced today the strategic expansion of its international network with the addition of new, non-stop flights from its hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Dubai. The new route will operate four times weekly beginning Oct. 28, 2023, onboard Air Canada’s flagship Dreamliner fleet. The carrier’s new Vancouver–Dubai flights will complement Air Canada’s daily service between Toronto and Dubai, broadening its presence in fast-growing international markets.

“We are extremely pleased to add the only non-stop service linking Vancouver and Dubai, two iconic and vibrant global destinations. Dubai is one of the top destinations worldwide renowned for its extraordinary landmarks, rich culture and entertainment. Vancouver is a top cosmopolitan destination, and this new route offers additional ease to global visitors looking to experience BC’s spectacular natural beauty, range of outdoor activities and exciting adventures. In cooperation with our codeshare and frequent flyer partner Emirates, our Vancouver–Dubai flights will connect to a multitude of destinations across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa in Dubai, providing customers with choice and convenience while travelling for business or visiting friends and family,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, at Air Canada.

“Adding this new transportation link from Dubai will allow visitors to more easily and efficiently experience all B.C. has to offer,” said Rob Fleming, British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “From the vibrancy of our globally recognized cities to the splendour of Super Natural British Columbia, Air Canada’s new service brings added global connections, that will directly benefit people throughout our province.”

“We are delighted Air Canada is introducing new service to Dubai from YVR. Direct service to Dubai, with convenient onward connection to southern India and other key destinations across the Middle East, will provide new opportunities for travel, education and access to global markets that will help meet the needs of our community and economy that supports it. I’d like to thank Air Canada for its ongoing commitment to YVR and support with connecting B.C. to the world,” Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at Vancouver Airport Authority.

“Direct air travel is the lifeline of modern business, allowing entrepreneurs to connect with clients, partners, and opportunities across the globe with speed and efficiency. Connecting Vancouver directly with more destinations brings us closer, drives innovation, and encourages growth in our interconnected world. As such, the investment by Air Canada in this new route will certainly contribute positively to our region,” said Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

“With this new route, British Columbia will be connected to a significant market that can only benefit the province’s visitor economy considering the UAE ranks fifth in the world in terms of outbound expenditures on travel and tourism according to the UNWTO. We congratulate Air Canada in the confidence they are showing our province,” said Walt Judas, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia.

Air Canada’s international services

Air Canada’s international onboard services showcase some of Canada’s best culinary talent through Air Canada’s panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

Customers have opportunities to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada’s leading loyalty programme, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits including Air Canada’s exclusive Signature Suite at YVR.

The Vancouver and Dubai flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Flights have also been built to conveniently connect to and from destinations in Alberta, BC and the western USA via Air Canada’s hub at YVR.

Flight From To Days of Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC78 YVR

(Vancouver) DXB

(Dubai) Mon, Tue,

Thur, Sat 20:50 23:50 (+1

day) Oct. 28,

2023 AC79 DXB

(Dubai) YVR

(Vancouver) Mon, Wed,

Thur, Sat 02:00 05:55 Oct. 30,

2023