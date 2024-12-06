Air Canada to launch first direct flights between Vancouver and Manila in Spring 2025

Air Canada is expanding its international network with the introduction of non-stop, year-round service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL). Launching on April 2, 2025, the route will operate four times weekly using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring three service classes: Signature Class, Premium Economy, and Economy.

Key Highlights : Air Canada’s first route to the Philippines and its 12th destination in Asia-Pacific. Vancouver’s extensive connections to 50+ North American destinations make it an ideal hub for travellers. Flights complement Air Canada’s growing Southeast Asia network, which recently added Bangkok and Singapore.

: Schedule (Starting April 2025) : YVR to MNL : Departs late night (01:55) on Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun; arrives next day (06:20). MNL to YVR : Departs mid-morning (09:25) on Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat; arrives same day (06:20).

The launch coincides with the 75th anniversary of Canada-Philippines diplomatic relations, emphasising the strong cultural, economic, and familial ties between the two nations. This route addresses the growing demand for direct connectivity, especially for the large Filipino-Canadian community and expanding business opportunities.

Benefits and Economic Impact

The new service is expected to generate $46 million in economic value for the Vancouver region while strengthening trade and tourism links. In 2023, bilateral trade between Canada and the Philippines reached $3.4 billion, with British Columbia serving as a key gateway.

Eligible passengers can enjoy Air Canada’s award-winning Signature Suite in Vancouver and a curated onboard experience featuring renowned Canadian chefs and sommeliers. Bookings are now available via Air Canada’s website and travel agents.

This new service cements Air Canada’s position as a leader in transpacific travel, offering over 180 weekly flights between Canada and the Pacific by summer 2025.