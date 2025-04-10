Air Canada to launch Airbus A220s with larger overhead bins and upgraded cabin

First airline to adopt Airbus Airspace cabin on A220 aircraft starting in 2026

Air Canada will become the launch customer for Airbus’s new Airspace cabin on the A220, introducing 15% more overhead bin capacity and a refreshed interior. The first upgraded aircraft are scheduled for delivery in early 2026.

The new XL bins are designed to improve boarding efficiency and passenger comfort, while the cabin redesign includes a new ceiling and advanced lighting, along with updated seatback entertainment systems.

“With the A220 already a customer favorite, we’re excited to make it even better,” said John Moody, Managing Director of Onboard Product at Air Canada. Airbus VP Ingo Wuggetzer noted the update will bring “widebody comfort to single-aisle aircraft.”

Air Canada currently operates 34 A220-300s—all assembled in Mirabel, Quebec—with 31 more on order.