Air Canada sets course for Summer 2024 with expanded services to popular European destinations, including Amsterdam &Brussels

André Orban
Air Canada has announced an expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule, including several key developments:

  • Montreal to Madrid: Air Canada will introduce a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid starting in May 2024. This route complements their existing Toronto-Madrid flights and offers additional travel options for leisure and business travellers. The service will be operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with three cabins of service.

Montreal – Madrid Schedule

Flight  

From  

Departure  

To 

Arrival 

Frequency 

AC 834  

Montreal  

20:30

Madrid  

09:40 (+1)  

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun  

AC 835  

Madrid  

13:15

Montreal  

15:20  

Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun  

  • Expanded service to Italy: Air Canada is increasing its service to Italy, offering a combined total of three daily flights from Toronto and Montreal to Rome, as well as daily services to Milan and Venice. This expansion underscores the importance of Italy in Air Canada’s global network.
  • Seasonal start-ups: In response to the projected demand for leisure travel, Air Canada will expand frequencies to popular Mediterranean destinations and advance the start dates of several seasonal European services for summer 2024.

Air Canada aims to capitalise on the rebound in international travel, particularly in the trans-Atlantic market. The airline plans to operate 100% of its peak summer 2019 trans-Atlantic capacity in 2024, taking advantage of the strong recovery in this segment.

Air Canada’s international services offer passengers a range of cabin classes and amenities, including the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, priority services, lounge access, and more.

With 51 routes to 30 cities across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India, Air Canada will be a leading Canadian carrier in the trans-Atlantic market for summer 2024. The airline is committed to expanding its trans-Atlantic footprint, particularly at its Toronto and Montreal hubs.

Key increases in Air Canada’s trans-Atlantic services for summer 2024 include:

From Montreal to: 

Destination 

Service improvement in Summer 2024 vs Summer 2023 

Athens

Increase to 3 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October

Amsterdam

Earlier seasonal start on March 30th, 2024, increase to daily service

Barcelona 

Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, 5 in May, 6 from June to October      

Casablanca 

Increase to 6 weekly frequencies from June to September

Copenhagen     

Earlier seasonal start on May 2nd, 2024

Lisbon

Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, 5 from May to October

Milan 

Increase to daily service from June to September

Nice

Increase to 5 weekly frequencies from June to September

Rome 

Increase to 9 weekly frequencies from May to September

Venice 

Increase to 3 weekly frequencies from June to October 

 

From Toronto to: 

Destination 

Service improvement in Summer 2024 vs Summer 2023 

Athens 

Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October

Brussels 

Earlier seasonal start on May 1st, 2024

Barcelona 

Increase to 5 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October

Copenhagen      

Increase to daily service from May to September

Edinburgh

Earlier seasonal start on March 1st, 2024 (operates from March to January)     

Lisbon

Increase to daily service from April to October

London

Increase to 4 daily services from April to October

Manchester

Increase to 6 weekly frequencies from June to September

Rome 

Increase to 12 weekly frequencies from May to September

Venice 

Increase to 4 weekly frequencies from June to October

 

Travellers can book seats for these routes through various channels, including the Air Canada website, app, contact centres, and travel agents.

Additionally, Air Canada highlights its international onboard services, which feature culinary offerings from celebrated Canadian chefs and a selection of fine wines chosen by a leading Canadian sommelier.

Lastly, Air Canada reminds travellers to stay informed about government entry requirements, including visas and health certificates, as these requirements may change with little notice. Starting in 2024, Canadians travelling to Europe will need to register with ETIAS for entry into specific countries without a visa.

