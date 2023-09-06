Air Canada sets course for Summer 2024 with expanded services to popular European destinations, including Amsterdam &Brussels

Air Canada has announced an expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule, including several key developments:
- Montreal to Madrid: Air Canada will introduce a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid starting in May 2024. This route complements their existing Toronto-Madrid flights and offers additional travel options for leisure and business travellers. The service will be operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with three cabins of service.
Montreal – Madrid Schedule
Flight
From
Departure
To
Arrival
Frequency
AC 834
Montreal
20:30
Madrid
09:40 (+1)
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun
AC 835
Madrid
13:15
Montreal
15:20
Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun
- Expanded service to Italy: Air Canada is increasing its service to Italy, offering a combined total of three daily flights from Toronto and Montreal to Rome, as well as daily services to Milan and Venice. This expansion underscores the importance of Italy in Air Canada’s global network.
- Seasonal start-ups: In response to the projected demand for leisure travel, Air Canada will expand frequencies to popular Mediterranean destinations and advance the start dates of several seasonal European services for summer 2024.
Air Canada aims to capitalise on the rebound in international travel, particularly in the trans-Atlantic market. The airline plans to operate 100% of its peak summer 2019 trans-Atlantic capacity in 2024, taking advantage of the strong recovery in this segment.
Air Canada’s international services offer passengers a range of cabin classes and amenities, including the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, priority services, lounge access, and more.
With 51 routes to 30 cities across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India, Air Canada will be a leading Canadian carrier in the trans-Atlantic market for summer 2024. The airline is committed to expanding its trans-Atlantic footprint, particularly at its Toronto and Montreal hubs.
Key increases in Air Canada’s trans-Atlantic services for summer 2024 include:
From Montreal to:
Destination
Service improvement in Summer 2024 vs Summer 2023
Athens
Increase to 3 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October
Amsterdam
Earlier seasonal start on March 30th, 2024, increase to daily service
Barcelona
Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, 5 in May, 6 from June to October
Casablanca
Increase to 6 weekly frequencies from June to September
Copenhagen
Earlier seasonal start on May 2nd, 2024
Lisbon
Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, 5 from May to October
Milan
Increase to daily service from June to September
Nice
Increase to 5 weekly frequencies from June to September
Rome
Increase to 9 weekly frequencies from May to September
Venice
Increase to 3 weekly frequencies from June to October
From Toronto to:
Destination
Service improvement in Summer 2024 vs Summer 2023
Athens
Increase to 4 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October
Brussels
Earlier seasonal start on May 1st, 2024
Barcelona
Increase to 5 weekly frequencies in April, daily from May to October
Copenhagen
Increase to daily service from May to September
Edinburgh
Earlier seasonal start on March 1st, 2024 (operates from March to January)
Lisbon
Increase to daily service from April to October
London
Increase to 4 daily services from April to October
Manchester
Increase to 6 weekly frequencies from June to September
Rome
Increase to 12 weekly frequencies from May to September
Venice
Increase to 4 weekly frequencies from June to October
Travellers can book seats for these routes through various channels, including the Air Canada website, app, contact centres, and travel agents.
Additionally, Air Canada highlights its international onboard services, which feature culinary offerings from celebrated Canadian chefs and a selection of fine wines chosen by a leading Canadian sommelier.
Lastly, Air Canada reminds travellers to stay informed about government entry requirements, including visas and health certificates, as these requirements may change with little notice. Starting in 2024, Canadians travelling to Europe will need to register with ETIAS for entry into specific countries without a visa.