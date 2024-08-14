Air Canada resumes non-stop service from Ottawa to London Heathrow starting Spring 2025

Air Canada is relaunching its non-stop international flights between Ottawa and London Heathrow, beginning March 31, 2025. The seasonal service will operate four times a week using Air Canada’s Dreamliner fleet, offering three cabin classes. This move marks the return of direct connections between Canada’s capital and a major global hub.

The route will enhance connectivity, providing Ottawa residents with direct access to one of the world’s primary travel gateways and facilitating connections to numerous destinations across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Air Canada will offer up to 63 weekly flights to London from six Canadian cities in summer 2025.

This addition is part of a broader expansion for Air Canada in Ottawa, which includes new services and increased frequencies. The airline has also recently introduced a Hindi website to better serve its Indian clientele and is exploring further enhancements with its upcoming Airbus A321XLR fleet.

Local officials and stakeholders have praised the reinstated route, highlighting its positive impact on Ottawa’s economy, tourism, and global connectivity.