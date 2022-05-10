Air Canada resumed the Montreal-Casablanca route on May 5, 2022

“Air Canada has resumed year-round nonstop service between Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport and its hub in Montreal, up to six times a week,” the company’s statement said.

Air Canada flights from Casablanca to Montreal will be operated by Airbus A330-300s, which can accommodate 297 passengers with a choice of three classes of service, namely Air Canada’s signature class which includes sleeper seats, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class.

All flights are scheduled to optimise connectivity to Air Canada’s extensive North American network which includes 46 airports in the United States.

“This is very exciting news for our customers in Morocco who can start planning their next trip to rediscover Canada,” said Mehdi Sentissi, Air Canada Country Manager in Morocco.

Source: Aujourd’hui le Maroc