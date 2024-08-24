Air Canada pilots approve strike mandate, potential walkout set for September

Air Canada pilots have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a strike mandate, with 98% support, setting the stage for potential job action as early as September 17.

The pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, have been negotiating since June 2023, focusing on wages and scheduling issues. The current contract, described as outdated by union leaders, dates back to post-bankruptcy agreements.

The union is pushing for compensation comparable to recent deals secured by U.S. airline pilots. Talks continue with a federal conciliator, and a 21-day cooling-off period follows the conclusion of those discussions on Monday.