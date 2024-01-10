Air Canada passenger opens cabin door and falls on tarmac at Toronto Pearson

On 8 January, an Air Canada passenger boarded a Boeing 777-300ER (reg. C-FIUV) at Toronto Pearson International Airport, then unexpectedly opened a cabin door, falling approximately 20 feet (6 metres) onto the tarmac. Emergency services were called, and the incident led to a six-hour delay for the flight AC56 to Dubai.

The passenger, who boarded normally, sustained injuries from the fall. Air Canada stated that approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed and that they are reviewing the incident.

This occurrence comes less than a week after another Air Canada flight was diverted due to a 16-year-old passenger assaulting a family member, causing a three-hour delay in reaching Calgary.