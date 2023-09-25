Air Canada orders 18 Boeing 787-10s, hence will fly every model in Dreamliner family

Air Canada has chosen to enhance and expand its fleet with an order for 18 Boeing 787-10 widebody jets, with the option for 12 more. This decision comes as part of Air Canada’s strategy to modernise and grow its fleet while reducing carbon emissions and expanding its global route network. The 787 Dreamliner family was selected due to its market-leading environmental performance, outstanding range, flexibility, and commonality across its models.

The fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25%, aligning with Air Canada’s sustainability goals. The airline aims to optimise its fleet as it adds international routes in new and existing markets, taking advantage of the Dreamliner family’s route flexibility and economic efficiency.

Air Canada currently operates a fleet of 38 787s, including 787-8 and 787-9 models. The newly ordered 787-10, the largest in the family, can accommodate up to 336 passengers and has a range of 6,330 nautical miles.

This decision to invest in the 787 Dreamliner family also supports economic growth and jobs within the Canadian aviation industry. Boeing’s Canadian supply base includes over 550 suppliers, and there are numerous Canadian suppliers involved in the 787 programme.

Since its introduction in 2011, the 787 family has opened over 370 new nonstop routes worldwide and garnered over 1,760 orders from 87 customers, with strong demand in the past year. The versatility of the Dreamliner family is evidenced by the fact that nearly half of all operators fly more than one variant, and several airlines operate all three variants.