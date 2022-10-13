Air Canada launches three transtlantic routes, including Toronto-Brussels, in Summer 2023

Air Canada to launch new services to Europe; restores key international routes, frequencies beginning Summer 2023
- New Montreal-Toulouse, Montreal–Copenhagen, Toronto–Brussels
- Resumes Vancouver–Osaka, Toronto–Tokyo/Haneda
- Other services restored to Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific
Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network for summer 2023, with the addition of new European services to Brussels, Toulouse and Copenhagen. It is also resuming key Asia services to Tokyo-Haneda and Osaka, and is restoring frequencies to leading destinations in the Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions. Tickets are available for purchase at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, and travel agents.
“We continue to pursue our disciplined approach of expanding our global network in response to anticipated demand. We are especially pleased to be adding three new strategic routes to Europe, resuming important services to Japan, and increasing frequencies to key international destinations for summer 2023,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.
“Toronto–Brussels will complement our current services from Montreal, while further expanding Air Canada’s reach to Europe and beyond through our Star Alliance partner Brussels Airlines, which offers easy connections throughout Europe and Africa. Meanwhile, our Montreal-Toulouse route not only links two global aerospace centres, it is the only year-round service between North America and southwestern France. We are also increasing our presence in Scandinavia with the addition of summer service from Montreal to Copenhagen, a Star Alliance hub that offers connections throughout Northern Europe, while enabling customers on both sides of the Atlantic to visit and explore each other’s countries conveniently.
“Our additional flights to major destinations in Europe, the Middle East, South America, South Pacific and Asia, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Tokyo/Haneda, will support local tourism and hospitality sectors as customers in all six continents reconnect, visit and explore. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” said Mr. Galardo.
In preparation for next year’s operations, Air Canada continues to work with governments and other partners on the ongoing recovery of the air transport industry from the effects of the pandemic.
International Services
Air Canada’s international services onboard widebody aircraft offer a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional legroom and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef-inspired and designed meals, wines and beverages. All cabins have inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment and the opportunity to purchase wi-fi connectivity.
Air Canada has 23 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible customers. In addition, Air Canada’s Signature Suites at Toronto Pearson’s Terminal 1 and on the second floor of the International Maple Leaf Lounge in YVR set a new standard for premium travel. Available to select Signature Service customers prior to travel to international destinations, customers enjoy a five-star dining experience in a discerning and private enclave that offers the finest Canada has to offer in food, design and comfort.
Air Canada’s onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada’s panel of celebrity chefs, including award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.
All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada’s leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.
Schedule Highlights
Toronto–Brussels
Flight
From
Departs
To
Arrives
Aircraft
Begins
Operates
Season
AC834
Toronto
18:20
Brussels
07:45+1
B787 Dreamliner
Jun. 1
Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun
Year-round
AC835
Brussels
10:15
Toronto
12:25
B787 Dreamliner
Jun. 2
Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun
Year-round
Montreal-Toulouse
Flight
From
Departs
To
Arrives
Aircraft
Begins
Operates
Season
AC878
Montreal
19:30
Toulouse
08:45+1
A330-300
Jun. 1
Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun
Year-round
AC879
Toulouse
13:15
Montreal
15:20
A330-300
Jun. 2
Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun
Year-round
Montreal–Copenhagen
Flight
From
Departs
To
Arrives
Aircraft
Begins
Operates
Season
AC826
Montreal
17:55
Copenhagen
06:45+1
B787 Dreamliner
Jun. 1
Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun
Summer
AC827
Copenhagen
13:15
Montreal
15:00
B787 Dreamliner
Jun. 2
Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun
Summer
Toronto-Tokyo Haneda
Flight
From
Departs
To
Arrives
Aircraft
Begins
Operates
Season
AC1
Toronto
13:40
Tokyo Haneda
15:40+1
B787 Dreamliner
May 1
daily
Year-round
AC2
Tokyo Haneda
17:30
Toronto
16:35
B787 Dreamliner
May 2
daily
Year-round
Vancouver–Osaka
Flight
From
Departs
To
Arrives
Aircraft
Begins
Operates
Season
AC23
Vancouver
13:10
Osaka
16:05+1
B787 Dreamliner
Jun. 2
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
Summer
AC24
Osaka
17:40
Vancouver
11:05
B787 Dreamliner
Jun. 3
Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat
Summer
Highlights of Air Canada’s increased international route frequencies for the peak summer 2023 season compared to summer 2022 include:
Europe
Toronto-London Heathrow
Increases from three to four daily
Toronto-Edinburgh
Increases from six weekly to daily
Toronto-Copenhagen
Increases from three to five weekly
Toronto-Barcelona
Increases from five weekly to daily
Toronto-Madrid
Increases to six weekly
Montreal-Frankfurt
Increases from two daily to 19 weekly (in partnership with Lufthansa)
Montreal-Geneva
Increases from six weekly to daily
Montreal-Nice
Increases from three to four weekly
Middle East and Africa
Toronto-Dubai
Increases from three weekly to daily
Montreal-Tel Aviv
Increases from three weekly to four weekly
Montreal-Algiers
Increases from three weekly to four weekly
South America
Montreal-Sao Paulo
Increases from three to five weekly
South Pacific
Vancouver-Brisbane
Increase from four weekly to daily
Asia
Vancouver-Hong Kong
Increases from three weekly to daily
Vancouver-Seoul
Increases from five weekly to daily
Toronto-Tokyo Narita
Increases from five weekly to daily (launched summer 2022)
Montreal-Tokyo Narita
Increases from two weekly to daily