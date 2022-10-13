Air Canada launches three transtlantic routes, including Toronto-Brussels, in Summer 2023

Air Canada to launch new services to Europe; restores key international routes, frequencies beginning Summer 2023

New Montreal -Toulouse, Montreal – Copenhagen , Toronto – Brussels

Resumes Vancouver – Osaka , Toronto – Tokyo /Haneda

Other services restored to Europe , South America , Middle East , Africa , Asia , and South Pacific

Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network for summer 2023, with the addition of new European services to Brussels, Toulouse and Copenhagen. It is also resuming key Asia services to Tokyo-Haneda and Osaka, and is restoring frequencies to leading destinations in the Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions. Tickets are available for purchase at aircanada.com , via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, and travel agents.

“We continue to pursue our disciplined approach of expanding our global network in response to anticipated demand. We are especially pleased to be adding three new strategic routes to Europe, resuming important services to Japan, and increasing frequencies to key international destinations for summer 2023,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

“Toronto–Brussels will complement our current services from Montreal, while further expanding Air Canada’s reach to Europe and beyond through our Star Alliance partner Brussels Airlines, which offers easy connections throughout Europe and Africa. Meanwhile, our Montreal-Toulouse route not only links two global aerospace centres, it is the only year-round service between North America and southwestern France. We are also increasing our presence in Scandinavia with the addition of summer service from Montreal to Copenhagen, a Star Alliance hub that offers connections throughout Northern Europe, while enabling customers on both sides of the Atlantic to visit and explore each other’s countries conveniently.

“Our additional flights to major destinations in Europe, the Middle East, South America, South Pacific and Asia, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Tokyo/Haneda, will support local tourism and hospitality sectors as customers in all six continents reconnect, visit and explore. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” said Mr. Galardo.

In preparation for next year’s operations, Air Canada continues to work with governments and other partners on the ongoing recovery of the air transport industry from the effects of the pandemic.

International Services

Air Canada’s international services onboard widebody aircraft offer a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional legroom and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef-inspired and designed meals, wines and beverages. All cabins have inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment and the opportunity to purchase wi-fi connectivity.

Air Canada has 23 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible customers. In addition, Air Canada’s Signature Suites at Toronto Pearson’s Terminal 1 and on the second floor of the International Maple Leaf Lounge in YVR set a new standard for premium travel. Available to select Signature Service customers prior to travel to international destinations, customers enjoy a five-star dining experience in a discerning and private enclave that offers the finest Canada has to offer in food, design and comfort.

Air Canada’s onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada’s panel of celebrity chefs, including award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada’s leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Schedule Highlights

Toronto – Brussels

Flight From Departs To Arrives Aircraft Begins Operates Season AC834 Toronto 18:20 Brussels 07:45+1 B787 Dreamliner Jun. 1 Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun Year-round AC835 Brussels 10:15 Toronto 12:25 B787 Dreamliner Jun. 2 Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun Year-round

Montreal -Toulouse

Flight From Departs To Arrives Aircraft Begins Operates Season AC878 Montreal 19:30 Toulouse 08:45+1 A330-300 Jun. 1 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun Year-round AC879 Toulouse 13:15 Montreal 15:20 A330-300 Jun. 2 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun Year-round

Montreal – Copenhagen

Flight From Departs To Arrives Aircraft Begins Operates Season AC826 Montreal 17:55 Copenhagen 06:45+1 B787 Dreamliner Jun. 1 Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun Summer AC827 Copenhagen 13:15 Montreal 15:00 B787 Dreamliner Jun. 2 Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun Summer

Toronto-Tokyo Haneda

Flight From Departs To Arrives Aircraft Begins Operates Season AC1 Toronto 13:40 Tokyo Haneda 15:40+1 B787 Dreamliner May 1 daily Year-round AC2 Tokyo Haneda 17:30 Toronto 16:35 B787 Dreamliner May 2 daily Year-round

Vancouver – Osaka

Flight From Departs To Arrives Aircraft Begins Operates Season AC23 Vancouver 13:10 Osaka 16:05+1 B787 Dreamliner Jun. 2 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Summer AC24 Osaka 17:40 Vancouver 11:05 B787 Dreamliner Jun. 3 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat Summer

Highlights of Air Canada’s increased international route frequencies for the peak summer 2023 season compared to summer 2022 include:

Europe

Toronto-London Heathrow Increases from three to four daily Toronto-Edinburgh Increases from six weekly to daily Toronto-Copenhagen Increases from three to five weekly Toronto-Barcelona Increases from five weekly to daily Toronto-Madrid Increases to six weekly Montreal-Frankfurt Increases from two daily to 19 weekly (in partnership with Lufthansa) Montreal-Geneva Increases from six weekly to daily Montreal-Nice Increases from three to four weekly

Middle East and Africa

Toronto-Dubai Increases from three weekly to daily Montreal-Tel Aviv Increases from three weekly to four weekly Montreal-Algiers Increases from three weekly to four weekly

South America

Montreal-Sao Paulo Increases from three to five weekly

South Pacific

Vancouver-Brisbane Increase from four weekly to daily

Asia