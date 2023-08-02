Air Canada inaugurates new non-stop seasonal service between Brussels and Toronto

Air Canada offers more direct flights between Belgium and Canada than any other airline

Air Canada is the only airline connecting Belgium and Canada year – round

Customers in Belgium will benefit from up to 12 weekly non – stop flights during the summer peak from Brussels to Toronto and Montreal

Air Canada has inaugurated its new non–stop seasonal service between Brussels Airport and its Toronto hub, operating up to five times per week. The new route builds on Air Canada’s existing non–stop year–round flights from Brussels to Montreal. Air Canada offers the most flights between Canada and Belgium and is the only airline connecting the two countries year–round, with up to 12 weekly non–stop flights from Brussels to Toronto and Montreal during the summer peak.



The new service between Brussels and Toronto will be operated with the airline’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with a choice of three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class, offering customers superior comfort and convenience in an exclusive cabin, with spacious lie–flat seating, personalized service, fine cuisine, extra baggage allowance and access to priority airport services. All flights are timed to optimize connections with Air Canada’s extensive North American network. Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres and travel agencies.



“We are excited to inaugurate our new non–stop service between Brussels and Toronto,” said Steven De Bisschop, Air Canada Regional Manager Belgium. “Our customers in Belgium will benefit from direct access to one of North America’s most vibrant cities, Toronto, and the wider Ontario region, as well as even greater travel choice, with up to 12 weekly non–stop flights connecting Brussels to Canada. Customers can also take advantage of Air Canada’s extensive route network from its Toronto and Montreal hubs, enabling convenient onward connections to destinations across the Americas.”



“Thanks to Air Canada, we are delighted to have Toronto once again as a direct connection to and from Brussels Airport,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport. “This new destination is an important addition to our long–haul network and will be operated by the new generation aircraft Boeing 787. This new service complements Air Canada’s daily flights between Brussels and Montreal.”

Brussels – Toronto Schedule



U.S. Customs pre – clearance



Travelling to the U.S. with Air Canada is seamless when connecting in Canada. Customers departing from Belgium are not required to collect their bags during the transit process and can pre–clear U.S. Customs and Immigration in Montreal and Toronto. Air Canada’s network and schedule is built to connect its customers quickly to their final destination.



Internation al Services



Air Canada’s international services onboard widebody aircraft offer a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie–flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional leg room and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef–inspired and designed meals, wines, and beverages. All cabins have award–winning inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment and the opportunity to purchase wi–fi connectivity. Additionally, for all Air Canada Aeroplan members there is free texting onboard wi–fi–equipped aircraft.



Air Canada has 27 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible

customers.



Air Canada’s onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada’s panel of celebrity chefs, including renowned Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer and award–winning, Vancouver–based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.



All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada’s leading loyalty programme, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check–in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.



Travelling internationally? Visit our Travel Ready Hub or IATA’s Timatic website for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.



Government requirements may change with little notice.



BRUSSELS, 2 August 202 3