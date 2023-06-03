Air Canada inaugurates Montreal-Amsterdam route with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Air Canada has completed its inaugural Montreal to Amsterdam flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and has expanded its partnership with SAF producer Neste.

The use of SAF can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel. The airline aims to incorporate Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM in some of its flights at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. The expansion of the partnership is part of Air Canada’s Climate Action Plan and its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The new route between Montreal and Amsterdam operates on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering three classes of service.

Air Canada’s Leave Less Travel Program allows corporate customers and cargo freight forwarders to offset or reduce GHG emissions associated with their travel or cargo shipments. With the addition of Amsterdam as a SAF supply location, Air Canada can transfer the environmental attributes of SAF to its corporate partners through a book-and-claim solution.