Air Canada flight returns to Toronto Pearson Airport due to engine issue

Shortly after takeoff on Wednesday night, the Paris-bound flight experienced an engine issue, necessitating an immediate return to Pearson Airport. Upon landing, the aircraft was inspected by airport response vehicles and taxied to the gate independently.

Incident Overview:

Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER registered C-FIUV, carrying 389 passengers.

Boeing 777-300ER registered C-FIUV, carrying 389 passengers. Timeline: Departed gate at 20:46. Returned and landed safely at 21:50.



Response and Passenger Accommodation:

Passenger re-accommodation: Passengers were scheduled to depart later that night on another aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER registered C-FIVQ that took off 5 hours behind schedule.

Safety and Communication:

Air Canada's Statement: The airline confirmed the incident and the safety measures taken, ensuring passengers were promptly accommodated.

This prompt and effective handling of the situation highlights Air Canada’s commitment to passenger safety and operational efficiency.