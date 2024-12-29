Air Canada flight avoids disaster despite broken landing gear

Air Canada flight AC2259, operated by a PAL Airlines De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 registered C-GPNA, narrowly escaped disaster at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on December 29. The plane, travelling from St. John’s (YYT) to Halifax (YHZ), experienced a landing gear failure, causing it to skid off the runway. A fire broke out but was quickly contained.

Passengers described the plane tilting sharply left and hearing a loud crash as the wing and engine scraped the ground. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

The airport briefly closed but partially reopened soon after. Officials suspect a bird strike may have caused the landing gear failure.

The incident came just hours after a tragic Jeju Air crash in South Korea, which claimed 120 lives. Rescue efforts for both events are ongoing.

