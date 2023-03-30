Air Canada Cargo’s first flight to Liege touches down

Air Canada Cargo today announced the start of operations for its Boeing 767 freighter to Liege, Belgium, connecting a key European destination to Toronto and the carrier’s extensive global network. Flights will operate twice per week to Liege, with service increasing to three flights per week later in the year. Service will originate in Toronto and have a stop in Halifax.

“We are pleased to begin operating our freighters to Liege, a further strengthening of the Air Canada Cargo network as we continue to expand and provide customers with reliable, year-round service. This is another important connection from a key European market with Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo’s global network through its Toronto hub,” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial at Air Canada Cargo.

“The start of Air Canada Cargo freighter operations in Liege is an honour for us, as well as being now connected to the global network of Air Canada Cargo. Liege Airport has been chosen by Air Canada Cargo as the first ever freighter-only station, which clearly shows the fast-growing importance of Liege Airport as a leading European cargo hub”, said Laurent Jossart, CEO of Liege Airport.

Next month, Air Canada Cargo will start twice weekly service to Basel, Switzerland, one of Europe’s premiere pharmaceutical hubs. Liege and Basel are in addition to the recent start of service to Dallas, Atlanta and Bogota as Air Canada Cargo continues to expand its freighter network.

MONTREAL, March 30, 2023