Air Canada Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo sign agreement to enhance networks and reach

Air Canada Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver more benefits to their air freight customers around the world.

The MoU, which builds on the airlines’ strategic commercial partnership announced last year, was signed at Emirates Headquarters in Dubai, UAE by Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo and Matthieu Casey, Managing Director Commercial, Air Canada Cargo.

Under the terms of the MoU, Air Canada Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo will work closely on a number of initiatives, which include expanding cargo interline options and block space agreements, pending any required regulatory approvals. These enhancements aim to offer freight customers of both airlines access to more capacity on a larger combined global network.

Air Canada Cargo will have access to Emirates SkyCargo’s high-frequency distribution network through the belly-hold of Emirates scheduled passenger flights to over 140 global destinations, as well as the additional capacity offered by 11 freighters currently in the Emirates fleet. In return, SkyCargo will have access to over 60 cities in Canada and more than 150 cities across five continents through Air Canada Cargo thanks to a fleet of Boeing 767 freighters and the belly-hold capacity of Air Canada’s scheduled passenger flights.

Both airlines bring particular experience in handling unique cargo, such as oil and gas drilling equipment, car parts and pharmaceuticals on their dedicated fleet of freighters or passenger aircraft.

“We are thrilled to be further strengthening our cargo relationship with Emirates SkyCargo. This agreement enables both carriers to work more closely to optimize our respective freighter and belly capacity throughout each of our extensive and complementing global networks. Customers will benefit from these additional synergies by having access to an even greater array of options, destinations and streamlined handling when shipping globally,” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial, at Air Canada Cargo.

“Emirates SkyCargo is committed to being a leading player in the global air cargo industry providing our customers with the highest standards of products and services. Cooperating with Air Canada Cargo will offer our clients added value through more rapid reach to new destinations in Canada via our Toronto and US gateways,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

Since announcing their strategic partnership in 2022, Emirates and Air Canada have implemented a passenger codeshare agreement that spans 46 destinations across North America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and have launched a Loyalty program partnership to allow Aeroplan and Skywards members to earn and redeem Miles and Points on all flights operated by Air Canada and Emirates, respectively.

MONTREAL, February 10, 2023