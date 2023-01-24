Air Canada Cargo expands freighter network with service to Liege, Basel

Air Canada Cargo today announced that scheduled service to Liege with its Boeing 767-300 freighters will begin next month, while flights to Basel are slated to begin in April.

Air Canada Cargo will operate flights twice per week to Liege, with service increasing to three flights per week later in the year. Basel, one of Europe’s premier pharmaceutical hubs, will see two flights per week. They will originate in Toronto and have a stop in Halifax.

The routes will connect these European destinations to Toronto and Air Canada Cargo’s extensive global network.

“Air Canada Cargo continues to expand its freighter network to provide customers with reliable, year-round service that connects key European markets with Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo’s global network through its Toronto hub,” said Matthieu Casey, Managing Director, Commercial at Air Canada Cargo.

These new routes are in addition to the recent start of service to Dallas, Atlanta and Bogota as Air Canada Cargo continues to expand its freighter network.

