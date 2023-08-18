Air Canada adds flights from fire-devastated Yellowknife area

Air Canada released a statement on August 17, 2023, expressing their close attention to the ongoing distressing events in the NWT (Northwest Territories). The airline has taken steps to increase Yellowknife flights to assist individuals in reaching safer areas.

Air Canada is maintaining communication with NWT government officials to offer support during this complex and evolving situation. Notably, the regional airline partner Jazz, which has ties to Yellowknife, is actively engaged in helping affected individuals and their families.

On August 17, Air Canada added two additional flights, increasing the frequency to four and substituting a larger aircraft for enhanced seating availability. For August 18, an extra flight has been added, with ongoing evaluations for further adjustments. Due to a government evacuation order, there will be no flights to or from Yellowknife on August 19.

Air Canada has implemented fare caps to prevent elevated pricing for their direct flights from Yellowknife. Reports of high fares circulating on social media involve multi-stop, extended-duration flights, not in line with Air Canada’s non-stop offerings. Customers are advised to purchase non-stop fares directly from the official website or travel agents. The airline monitors fares and corrects discrepancies caused by technical factors promptly.

While flights for the upcoming days are filling up, Air Canada remains vigilant in observing the situation and will adjust schedules accordingly. The airline has also introduced a goodwill policy allowing customers to change or obtain refunds for flights booked up to August 30.

The statement concludes by acknowledging their team’s dedication to ensuring safe travel and readiness to facilitate return flights as soon as circumstances permit.