Air Canada adds A220-300 in retro Trans-Canada Air Lines livery

Fresh from the Airbus paint shop in Mirabel, Québec, Canada, a brand new A220-300 proudly recognises the Air Canada heritage with a special Trans-Canada Air Lines (TCA) livery.

Air Canada ordered 45 A220-300s in 2016. The first one made its inaugural flight in January 2020, but in November 2020, Air Canada withdrew 12 aircraft from the order after suffering heavy losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen A220s have been delivered to date.

Trans-Canada Air Lines (also known as TCA in English, and Air Canada in French) was a Canadian airline that operated as the country’s flag carrier. In 1965, when it was renamed Air Canada.