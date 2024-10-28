Air Cairo launches direct flights from Cologne Bonn to Cairo

Air Cairo has inaugurated its new route between Cologne Bonn Airport and Cairo, Egypt, offering direct flights twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

The first flight departed punctually on October 27, connecting travellers from Germany to Egypt’s historical capital in approximately four hours.

Thilo Schmid, Chairman of Cologne Bonn Airport, highlighted the route’s appeal, especially as Egypt’s warmer climate and rich cultural heritage attract many travellers during autumn and winter.

In addition to Cairo, Air Cairo offers year-round flights from Cologne Bonn to Hurghada and Marsa Alam, expanding travel options to Egypt.