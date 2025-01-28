Fire on Air Busan Airbus A321 at Gimhae Airport, Korea: All 176 evacuated safely

André Orban
6

An Air Busan Airbus A321 registered HL7763, scheduled for flight BX391 from Busan Gimhae International Airport to Hong Kong on January 28, caught fire in its tail section before takeoff at around 22:15. All 169 passengers, six crew members, and a maintenance worker evacuated safely using emergency slides.

Three passengers sustained minor injuries during the evacuation. Firefighters arrived promptly to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to spread from the tail to the fuselage.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage are under investigation, adding to existing scrutiny of Korean air safety after a fatal Jeju Air crash in December.

