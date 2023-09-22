The travel industry lobby ECTAA claims that Air Belgium lets passengers and companies down

Belgian airline “Air Belgium” has announced its decision to cease all passenger flights from October 3, 2023, causing distress to passengers and travel companies. Air Belgium has failed to process refunds for affected bookings, leaving passengers in a lurch, according to the European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA).

The airline has initiated a judicial reorganisation procedure, potentially delaying refunds for up to a year, in contradiction to the EU Air Passenger Rights Regulation. This situation is a concern for consumers and the travel industry, with over 140 airline failures since 2017.

ECTAA President Frank Oostdam expressed concern, especially for small and medium-sized tour operators, who must secure costly alternative tickets without reimbursement for cancelled flights. This distortion of competition in the travel industry calls for urgent action during revisions of travel directives and passenger rights legislation, with the European Commission urged to protect passengers and travel companies’ rights and interests.