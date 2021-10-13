Rolls-Royce to provide TotalCare service for Air Belgium A330neo engines

Rolls-Royce and Air Belgium have signed a TotalCare® service agreement for Trent 7000 engines that power the airline’s two new Airbus A330neo aircraft.

This, the airline’s first TotalCare agreement, was activated as the new fleet entered into service following a ceremony at Brussels Airport, which also launched Air Belgium’s new route to Mauritius.

TotalCare is Rolls-Royce’s flagship integrated engine service, designed for predictive maintenance planning and off-wing repair and overhaul. It transfers time-on-wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce and offers advanced engine health monitoring and future product enhancements.

The large, capable and competitive Rolls-Royce CareNetwork supports engines at every point in their lifecycle. As a result, TotalCare delivers higher aircraft availability and increases long-term residual values.

Niky Terzakis, Chief Executive Officer, Air Belgium, said: “Our new aircraft are an important investment in our future, delivering new levels of efficiency and sustainability. Our TotalCare agreement will ensure we maximise availability, which maximises those benefits for our customers.”

John Kelly, Rolls-Royce Senior Vice President – Customers, said: “It is great to have Air Belgium become the latest member of our family of Trent operators to take TotalCare. We look forward to supporting them with a smooth entry into service and for years to come.”

13 October 2021