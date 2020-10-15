Air Belgium revises flight schedules for the French West Indies and postpones the launch of Mauritius flights to end-March

The coronavirus pandemic forces Air Belgium to postpone the start date of its flights between Brussels Airport, Belgium and Mauritius, originally scheduled for December 2020, to 30 March 2021. The Belgian airline also announced to resume its regular flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to the French islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe on 15 December 2020.

“Due to the current sanitary context and the global crisis we are facing, we have no choice but to adjust, like many other airlines, our flight schedules,” the airline wrote in a statement, adding that “all our passengers are individually contacted by email or telephone by our customer support.” Air Belgium added the following information:

Modification of the flight schedule to the French West Indies

Unfortunately, due to the latest developments in the COVID-19 health crisis in Martinique and the islands of Guadeloupe, the Belgian Authorities are maintaining their classification as a red zone and the local Authorities of the two islands impose numerous restrictions on travellers (limited access to beaches, reduced service in accommodations that may be open). In addition to these restrictions, it is still compulsory to carry out a RT-PCR test on both outbound and inbound flights. Therefore, the daily evolution of the crisis in the islands drastically affects the arrival of travellers and makes our passengers’ journeys complicated and unstable for the days to come. Given this situation, and like many other airlines, we have to modify our flight schedules to the French West Indies.

Nonetheless, the good news is that the latest indicators suggest that the islands will welcome visitors again in a safe and pleasant environment, in the coming weeks. Air Belgium will resume its flights on December 15th, 2020. Take a look at our sanitary measures via this link.

Modification of the flight schedule to Mauritius

A few weeks before the launch of our first flights to Mauritius, the Mauritian Authorities have chosen to keep their island closed to tourists. Only Mauritian nationals and residents, as well as long term tourists, can stay in Mauritius, following several RT-PCR tests and strict compliance with a 14-day quarantine period in certain accommodations selected by the Authorities. Following our exchanges with the local Authorities, similar measures, equally drastic and prohibitive, will be enforced on holidaymakers and travellers wishing to visit the island in the coming weeks, providing that the island reopens its borders to all traveller profiles before the end of this year. These restrictions make travel for our passengers extremely challenging, if not impossible.

Given this situation and the uncertainty as to the reopening of the island’s borders (no official calendar nor confirmation to date) and like many other airlines, we have no choice but to accept the circumstances by postponing the start date of our flights to Mauritius to March 30th, 2021.

