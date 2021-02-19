Qatar Airways Airbus A330-200F A7-AFJ now registered with Air Belgium, flew to Brussels and further to Dublin

In the same way as her sister A7-AFI (MSN 1688) came to Brussels on 15 February to join the Air Belgium fleet under the OO-CMA registration, the former Qatar Airways Airbus A330-200F freighter registered A7-AFJ (MSN 1708) flew from Doha to Brussels on 18 February morning under its new registration OO-AIR.

The aircraft sporting a neutral livery left Brussels Airport at 12:00 (UTC+1) the same day with destination Dublin, where it landed at 12:15 (UTC) to be painted at International Aerospace Coatings.

Both aircraft belong to French maritime company CMA CGM and will be operated by Air Belgium. Two more ex-Qatar A330 freighters are expected to follow in the coming months.

The picture hereunder at Brussels Airport was made by forum member wapo84: