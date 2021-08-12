[Pics] Air Belgium’s brand new Airbus A330-900 rolls out of the paint shop

This morning, Airbus unveiled images of Air Belgium’s freshly painted and brand new Airbus A330-900 (MSN 1861). Temporarily registered F-WWKQ but soon to be “licence-plated” as OO-ABG, this A330neo will start passenger revenue service between Brussels, Belgium and Mauritius by mid-October 2021.

Another Airbus A330neo (MSN 1844 and registered OO-ABF) will join Air Belgium’s fleet, both aircraft were initially ordered by Air Berlin which did not take them up after going bankrupt. They were then proposed to RwandAir (and painted in their livery), which also didn’t take them up due to the coronavirus crisis, as the airline abandoned its plan to fly to New York. Air Belgium is leasing them from Air Lease Corporation.

The A330neo is a new-generation aircraft that combines environmental and economical performances offering greater comfort and a unique passenger experience.

Pictures copyright Airbus