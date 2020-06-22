Air Belgium launches Mauritius in December; eyes new markets (US, Dutch Antilles) in 2021

Starting mid-December, Air Belgium will launch a direct flight between Brussels Airport, Belgium and Mauritius, the airline announced during a press event on Monday. 

From 15 July, the Belgian airline is expected to resume its scheduled flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Guadeloupe and Martinique islands in the French Antilles. Air Belgium is also eyeing flights to the Dutch Antilles and to the United States, flights that are scheduled to start in 2021.

For 2019, the airline posted an adjusted EBIT of €5.6 million for total revenues of €62.5 million.

