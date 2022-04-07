More details on Air Belgium’s future flights to South Africa (Johannesburg and Cape Town)

On 21 March we announced that in September Air Belgium would launch flights to both Johannesburg (JNB) and Cape Town (CPT) in the Republic of South Africa. Details on the schedules are slowly emerging.

Air Belgium flights to South Africa will be operated three times a week from 14 September 2022, with the brand-new Airbus A330-900 aircraft, but both destinations will be reached only twice a week:

On Sundays: KF2303 BRU 19:45 - 08:15+1 JNB On Mondays: KF2304 JNB 19:00 - 06:30+1 BRU

On Mondays: KF2307 BRU 21:00 - 09:00+1 CPT On Tuesdays: KF2308 CPT 19:00 - 07:15+1 BRU

On Wednesdays: KF2305 BRU 19:45 - 08:15+1 JNB 10:30+1 - 12:00+1 CPT On Thursdays: KF2306 CPT 15:15 - 17:30 JNB 18:45 - 06:15+1 BRU

The 286 seats of the A330neo are configured as follows: 30 flatbed seats in business class (4-abreast), 21 seats in premium economy (7-abreast), 235 seats in economy class (8-abreast).