Guadeloupe and Martinique have been reclassified from RED to ORANGE, just in time for Air Belgium to resume its flights

The Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs regularly updates its Covid table, showing in which countries Belgians may travel freely (GREEN), or under conditions (YELLOW), or with increased vigilance (ORANGE), or where travel is discouraged (RED).

No country is in the GREEN table and only a few are in YELLOW or ORANGE: French overseas territories (Martinique and Guadeloupe), Iceland, Ireland, Spanish Canary Islands, regions of Norway and UK, Rwanda and South Korea. All other countries are RED.

The last change concerned the French West Indies (Martinique and Guadeloupe) which were changed from RED to ORANGE. Good news for Air Belgium, which plans to resume flights from Brussels South Charleroi to both Fort-de France and Pointe-à-Pitre on 15 December with its Airbus A340-300 aircraft.

Air France is also resuming flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe by Boeing 777 on 15 December.

Passengers must still undergo a mandatory test before departing to these French overseas territories and fill a Passenger Locator Form on return, but are exempt from quarantine.

Guadeloupe and Martinique have been reclassified to ORANGE from RED previously. You are safe to go. No quarantine for your return. All COVID protocols remains in place such as PLF! Happy travel with #airbelgium https://t.co/gca7vaq29O — Niky Terzakis (@NTerzakis) December 10, 2020