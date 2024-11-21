Decision on Air Belgium takeover set for 5 December

One investor has officially filed a takeover bid for Air Belgium, the airline announced on Wednesday. The proposal will now undergo analysis, with the court set to rule on 5 December.

While the deadline for offers closed last Friday after several extensions, reports suggest none of the bids aim to preserve all of the airline’s operations—passenger and freight—raising concerns about potential job losses.

The court-appointed liquidator, Bernard Vanham, will evaluate the offer, clarify details, and present a report at the December hearing, marking a pivotal moment for Air Belgium’s future.