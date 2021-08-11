COVID-19 surge in Martinique urges Air Belgium to postpone flights

Air Belgium proposes its passengers traveling to Martinique, French Antilles to postpone their trip to a later date or request a full refund after a very strong increase in new COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Local measures are extremely restrictive and drastically condition travels. The strict lock-down enforced by the French authorities this Tuesday 10 August forces us to deny boarding to passengers wishing to travel for touristic purposes,” the airline writes on Facebook adding that as of 10 August, hotels must close and access to cultural sites and beaches is completely forbidden. Only compelling travel is authorized.

While this situation is out of Air Belgium’s control, the airline will contact every passenger individually to find a proper solution.