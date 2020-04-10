[Coronavirus] Air Belgium suspends its commercial operations until early June 2020

Air Belgium will suspend its commercial operations until 3 June, the airline said in a statement. The Belgian long-haul airline will thus extends its suspension of services from Charleroi, Belgium to the French Antilles.

The airline said that the decision was made in view of the current coronavirus crisis: “all passengers concerned by the suspension that have booked via airbelgium.com have been contacted. Passengers that booked via a travel agency or a tour operator have to contact the seller.”

The airline added that it is still operating repatriation flights.