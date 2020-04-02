[Coronavirus] Air Belgium operates additional repatriation flights to Algeria and Peru

The next two days, Air Belgium will operate additional repatriation flights for the Belgian government to bring back stranded Belgians.

Today, the long-haul carrier will operate a flight to/from Algiers, Algeria and tomorrow (3 April) Air Belgium is flying to Lima, Peru. Both flights will be operated with an Airbus A340-300 registered OO-ABD.

KF213P BRU - ALG 13:50 - 15:00 02/04/2020 A343 OOABD

KF2132 ALG - BRU 17:20 - 20:40 02/04/2020 A343 OOABD

KF521P BRU - LIM 11:00 - 16:00 03/04/2020 A343 OOABD

KF521 LIM - BRU 11:30 - 06:30+1 04/04/2020 A343 OOABD

Air Belgium continues to repatriate stranded travelers from all over the world. Yesterday… Seychelles, today… Algeria, tomorrow… Peru! 🌎✈️ We are very grateful to our incredible colleagues! 😊#AirBelgium #SimplyFlyAway pic.twitter.com/2qLaV42CnO — Air Belgium (@Airbelgium) April 2, 2020