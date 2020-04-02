[Coronavirus] Air Belgium operates additional repatriation flights to Algeria and Peru

By
Thibault Lapers
-
0
145

The next two days, Air Belgium will operate additional repatriation flights for the Belgian government to bring back stranded Belgians.

Today, the long-haul carrier will operate a flight to/from Algiers, Algeria and tomorrow (3 April) Air Belgium is flying to Lima, Peru. Both flights will be operated with an Airbus A340-300 registered OO-ABD.

KF213P BRU - ALG 13:50 - 15:00 02/04/2020 A343 OOABD
KF2132 ALG - BRU 17:20 - 20:40 02/04/2020 A343 OOABD

KF521P BRU - LIM 11:00 - 16:00 03/04/2020 A343 OOABD
KF521 LIM - BRU 11:30 - 06:30+1 04/04/2020 A343 OOABD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.