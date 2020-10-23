[Coronavirus] Air Belgium’s CEO urges the Belgian government to work on a recovery plan for the sector

The current situation is untenable for the aviation and tourism sectors, worries Niky Terzakis, CEO of Air Belgium on Thursday, a few hours after asking, with his colleagues from these two sectors, the introduction of antigenic tests for travellers in airports. He calls on the new government to work on a recovery plan as soon as possible and wants sustainable health measures in place for travellers.

The Belgian tourism and travel industry, air carriers, airports pleaded Thursday together for the urgent implementation of antigenic tests in airports in lieu of quarantine, in order to facilitate the travel of travellers thanks to rapid diagnosis.

“Attention must be paid to an approach to prevent further spread of the virus. However, you shouldn’t make the same mistakes as in March/April either, “warns Niky Terzakis.

Decisions and regulations change quickly and aircraft schedules are therefore very difficult to achieve, which is vital for an airline, Terzakis explains.

For the CEO of Air Belgium, the situation is “untenable”. He asks for a “strong signal” from the government and wants the implementation of sustainable health measures for travellers. “The airline industry and travelers must be able to have a minimum of guarantees on which to rely to be able to travel serenely and without surprises in the long term“.