Corendon to fly from Brussels South Charleroi to Curaçao with Air Belgium this summer

Tour operator Corendon will fly with Air Belgium from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Curaçao this summer. Corendon has two resorts of its own on the sunny Caribbean island: Livingstone Jan Thiel and the 5-star Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, which opened in 2020. Air Belgium’s Airbus A340 will fly travellers to Curaçao every Wednesday and Saturday.

In collaboration with Air Belgium, Corendon offers package tours departing from the Belgian airport Charleroi. The flights depart every Wednesday and Saturday with a stopover in Martinique. The total flight time is 12 hours and 30 minutes and travellers can book both an economy and premium seat in the Airbus A340 that Air Belgium uses on this route. In this way, Corendon offers the Belgian traveller the ultimate opportunity to go on holiday from Belgium to tropical Curaçao at a great rate. The plan is to start flights to the Caribbean island from July 3, 2021, but this depends on whether the destination receives the travel advice with code orange from the Belgian government.

Now also for the Belgian market

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon with its own hotels on Curaçao: “I am very happy that we can now also welcome Belgian travellers to the Corendon Mangrove Beach resort or one of our other hotels on Curaçao. The partnership with Air Belgium makes it easier for our Belgian customers to travel to this sunny destination that was not previously offered on the Belgian market. I’m looking forward to the first flight.”

Corendon Curaçao Hotels

Corendon offers various All Inclusive hotels on Curaçao, including the five-star Corendon Mangrove Beach hotel, the largest hotel on the island and the Kunuku Aqua Resort. Travellers can also choose from one of the other top accommodations on the Caribbean island, such as the Livingstone Jan Thiel resort, which is also owned by Corendon, the Beach House and the Curinjo Resort.

Package with guarantees

There is no longer any reason for Belgian travellers to wait to book a holiday to the Caribbean island. Package holidays are not carried out if the travel advice has a code red. In addition, the travel organization offers its customers guarantees such as your money back within two weeks or an exchange guarantee if a holiday is cancelled.

Mangrove Beach Resort under the Hilton brand

The Corendon Mangrove Beach resort is partnering with the Hilton. The resort will bear the name Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton from September 2021. With this, a hotel carries the Hilton name on Curaçao again after two years of absence.

A nine-day holiday in the sun to Curaçao including a return flight with Air Belgium can be booked from 799 euros per person at www.corendon.be/curacao. You can book a nine-day sun holiday in the Corendon Mangrove Beach resort from 1199 euros per person.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021