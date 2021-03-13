CMA CGM Air Cargo (operated by Air Belgium) completed its first revenue flight: from Liege to Chicago

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport and logistics, has launched a division dedicated to transporting air freight as part of its strategic growth in logistics: CMA CGM AIR CARGO. The CMA CGM Group has chosen to begin its operations at Liege Airport, starting with a flight to Chicago on 13 March, flown by the Airbus A330-200F registered OO-CMA.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s first Airbus A330-200F will begin regular commercial operations from Liege Airport to Chicago. A second Airbus A330-200F will enter into service on 18 March, and it too will serve the United States.

CMA CGM is drawing on the expertise of Air Belgium to operate the planes in its cargo fleet. And what a pleasure to see Air Belgium’s boss Niky Terzakis, the former CEO of Liege-based TNT Airlines, in the city again.

A multimodal vision of logistics

With its strategic location at the heart of a large populated area, and benefitting from its many intermodal freight options (air, sea, road and rail), Liege Airport is the hub of a high-density European and global air network.

Frédéric Jacquet, CEO of Liege Airport, is pleased with the decision by CMA CGM Group: “We are really proud to be hosting a world-renowned group such as CMA CGM as it develops its cargo operations. A French family group that draws on the expertise of a Belgian company such as Air Belgium, works with Sabena Aerospace for its maintenance, and bases its aircraft at Liege Airport: what we have here is three companies coming together with the same overall ambition to grow and develop.”

“The selection of Liege Airport shows once again not only that it has a prominent place in the world of cargo, but also and above all that it is playing an important role in a multimodal vision of logistics. We are delighted to welcome CMA CGM to Liège and to be partners in their projects,” Jacquet adds.

Source & Pictures: Liège Airport