Capital increase of 6.3 million euros for Air Belgium

Financial newspaper L’Echo disclosed yesterday (10 June) that four of the current shareholders of Air Belgium have subscribed to a capital increase of 6.3 million euros.

The Wallonia Regional Investment Company (SRIW), the Walloon Management and Investment Company (Sogepa) and the Belgian Federal Holding and Investment Company (SFPI) will all put 2 million euros into the company. Sabena Aerospace will also participate with a capital injection of 300,000 euros. The capital of Air Belgium now increases to 28.2 million euros, following the issue of 126,000 new shares.

Furthermore, the three main investors each subscribed for 500,000 euros of convertible bonds.

Including the capital increase and the convertible bonds, Air Belgium receives financial support in the amount of 7.8 million euros.

The Hong Kong-based Aviation Investment Holding group, which owns the rest of the company, did not participate in the capital increase and its shareholding is thus further diluted.

Air Belgium currently operates cargo flights for medical equipment between Asia and Europe. It will resume passenger flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to the French Antilles islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe on 24 June.