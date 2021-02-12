As Belgium extends travel ban until 1 April, Air Belgium and Air Antwerp postpone resumption of scheduled flights

By
André Orban
-
1
106

The Belgian government has quietly extended until 1 April 2021 the ban of non-essential travel to and from Belgium, announced on 22 January by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to be in place until 1 March.

Therefore, Air Belgium, whose customer base consists mainly of tourists, felt compelled to postpone the resumption of scheduled flights from Brussels South Charleroi to Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) to 2 April 2021.

In view of the current travel restrictions, Air Belgium also announced on its website that it postpones the launch of its flights from Brussels Airport to Port-Louis, Mauritius, to 15 October 2021.

On its side, Air Antwerp intends to restart flights between Antwerp and London City on 2 May 2021 at the earliest. Spokesman Yves Panneels told Aviation24.be that flights are not yet in the booking systems due to the uncertainty about the cancellation of travel restrictions.

