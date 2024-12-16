Air (One) Belgium expands fleet with new ownership

Under its new ownership, Air (One) Belgium is set to expand its operations with the addition of two extra Boeing 747-400F aircraft. The airline, recently acquired by Dutch entrepreneur Peter Scholten of Peso Aviation Management and Indian businessman Guneet Mirchandani, aims to strengthen its cargo services in the European and global markets.

As reported by Luchtvaartnieuws, the airline plans to utilize the new Boeing 747s to expand its reach and improve its operational efficiency. With a growing demand for cargo services worldwide, the strategic fleet expansion will position the airline to meet customer needs while also supporting global supply chains. The new ownership team brings experience and ambition, aiming to transform Air (One) Belgium into a key player in the air cargo industry.

The Belgian airline will thus operate two Airbus A330-200F, two Boeing 747-8F with two Boeing 747-400F arriving in the fleet.

Forum discussion: Air Belgium in 2024