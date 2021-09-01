Air Belgium’s new Airbus A330-900 first time in the air with new livery

And… Belgium is in the air! Here’s Air Belgium‘s A330neo shining bright during its first test flight in the airline’s full livery.

This new, 25% more fuel-efficient aircraft is powered by two Rolls Royce Trent 7000-72 engines, paving the way for more sustainable travel with Air Belgium.

The aircraft (MSN 1861) rolled out of the paint shop on 12 August and will start flying between Brussels and Mauritius on 15 October under the OO-ABG registration.